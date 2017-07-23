Netanyahu’s Likud to vote against the creation of a Palestinian state on Tuesday

ed note–and, right on cue–ALMOST AS IF SOMEONE HAD PLANNED IT THAT WAY ALL ALONG–Netanyahu’s bacon (in the form of the political/legal troubles he is facing in Israel) has been pulled out of the fire, and Trump with his ‘ultimate peace deal’ that would (in theory) bring an end to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people whom the Jewish state massacred, oppressed, brutalized and holocausted over the last century are–at least as of this moment, DOA.