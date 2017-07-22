Stun-gun-wielding rabbi kidnappers fail to convince court they were just ‘practicing their faith’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–a few things worth considering here–

The basis upon which the ‘good rabbis’ justify their ‘holy work’ is Jewish religious law, also known as halacha. It is the judaic equivalent (in only a few respects) to the same Islamic ‘sharia’ law which organized Jewish interests in control of the media in the West are constantly warning about in high-pitched decibels is gonna ‘take over’ in the West and force everyone to conform to its dictates, or else.

And yet, these same organized Jewish interests in control of the media in the West who are constantly warning in high-pitched decibels that ‘sharia law’ is gonna ‘take over’ in the West and force everyone to conform to its dictates, or else have no problem whatsoever with judaic Halacha taking over in the West and forcing everyone to conform to its dictates, or else.