Right on cue–Abbas announces immediate halt to ‘all contacts’ with Israel

ed note–again, as we predicted/prognosticated months ago immediately following Trump’s announcing his plans of bringing about ‘the ultimate deal’ that would end the never-ending conflict between Judea, Inc and the rest of the region, Israel would create instability, violence, provocation, etc in order to ‘create the mood’ whereby she would be painted as the rational, innocent, pure-as-the-wind-driven-snow victim and the Palestinians as the opposite, and if this does not work in changing Trump’s mind a bout the issue, expect things to begin blowing up in America and elsewhere.