An honest discussion about just how bad the “conspiracy theory truth movement is, how the people of the movement don’t know what the are talking about and how it might contribute to taking down President Trump and destroying the one possible avenue for preventing Armageddon
By Staś
Slowly but surely, the conspiracy theory world has been getting more and more strange, more and more out of control and in some cases downright dangerous.
The ‘conspiracy’ movement is now a new form of media entertainment. There is your standard controlled media and now there is what you might call the professional alternative media, figureheaded by various individuals, but most notably Alex Jones Info Wars, David Icke, Jeff Rense, etc.
Sometimes it can be difficult distinguishing between tabloid press and conspiracy theory chirping. Doubtless, Trump knew this to be a fact and therefore tapped into the power of both the “tabloid trash world” and “the conspiracy word”.
Yes, Trump won by touching on the raw nerves connected with anti-NAFTA, anti-war with Russia and anti-illegal immigration, however, it is also true that the Trumps began to replace the Kardashians as the world’s #1 tabloid family. This was a necessary evil on his part in order to win the presidency, not as much a statement about him as much as it is sad commentary on what much of America has become.
Also Trump (and in particular Roger Stone) took the risk of appearing on Infowars with Alex Jones. This gave Trump access to Alex’s legion of fanatical fans, millions of them, who joined the Trump revolution, and this–along with the free publicity Trump got from the mainstream media with his carefully-timed/carefully calculated controversial statements and tweets–acted as both the primary and secondary boosters in rocketing him to the Presidency.
The establishment perhaps thought they could crush Trump with social media such as Twitter. It turned out to be a disaster for them as Trump used their very weapons against them.
Other GOP candidates found Alex too risky. Trump jumped in and won over much of the fan base of Jones.
This is wonderful, and yet we don’t know how far Jones and the truth movement will go in helping Trump. In fact, the honest question that needs to be considered these days is ‘When will “the movement” change spots and become a liability for Trump and his Populist movement?’
We hope Trump can tweet around Alex Jones and can continue to move the Trump train along.
Trump himself has done a considerable amount of damage to the “mainstream media” with his ongoing ‘fake news’ meme.
With much of the government and all of the ‘establishment’ media against him, one wonders if Trump can wield his army of angry whites, bikers, old veterans and “Info-warriors” against the Washington elitist snobs?
In other words, is Trump’s army of angry, white, biker conspiracy people of any use to him now that he is President? Any help in the battle against the snobs who matter, i.e. the academics, Hollywood, the creative class, etc?
My guess is that they–the aforementioned angry whites, bikers, old veterans and “Info-warriors” are good in Twitter battles and street fights with groups such as Soros-funded militant anti-fascist groups such as Antifa. But they may not be able to assist Trump when the elite lawyers and the much-discussed-these-days “Deep State’ go after him in the form of a bureaucratic coup d’etat as indeed they are doing right now with their incessant pounding day after day the hammer of ‘Russian meddling’ in the election and ‘Trump is a KGB agent’, or worse, that Trump is himself an ‘Alex Jones kook’ and must be removed from office under Article 25 because he is nuts.
Can anyone use the mob of “deplorables’ to save the Republic?
If anyone can do it Trump can. However a man has already been arrested in connection with ‘investigating’ the so-called ‘Pizzagate scandal’ by showing up at the Comet Ping Pong with an AR15 and shooting up the place.
Besides him, there are his cousins obsessed with the ‘Sandy Hook’ conspiracy and one in particular who has been arrested.
Again we must realize, something will go wrong, or at the very least the “movement” will contribute to this ‘Trump is insane and can’t be president’ meme being used in trying to take him down.
The ugly truth concerning the “Truth Movement” is simple–there is none.
Now many people make their own You Tubes. They are their own Alex Jones wannabes, only better, in that they claim Alex Jones is a dis-information agent. This seems to only be part of the mix. Yet much of the discussion in which people engage is useless and people waste time and energy attacking one another. They join groups, take sides and attack one another to feel good.
The truth movement had been from the start broken, lost, and deluded.
Cognitive Infiltration
The 911 truth movement went nowhere. However, the anti-Israeli part of ‘911 truth’ may have alarmed or annoyed influential people within the Obama administration and who thus decided that something had to be done about it.
The point man in the Obama administration called into deal with the ‘conspiracy theory’ crowd was Cass Sunstein, Administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2012.
He is the kind of technocratic (Talmudic) overlord that wants to control every aspect of human thought and behavior.
In his book ‘Democracy and the Problem of Free Speech’, Sunstein says there is the need to reformulate First Amendment law. Translated, what this means is no more free speech that does not conform to the agenda.
Now, in dealing with the conspiracy theory crowd Sunstein advocated that the government flood the internet with fake conspiracy theories and use shills and trolls to take on the “conspiracy theory” world.
Sunstein states via Wikipedia–
‘There are five hypothetical responses a government can take toward conspiracy theories: We can readily imagine a series of possible responses. (1) Government might ban conspiracy theorizing. (2) Government might impose some kind of tax, financial or otherwise, on those who disseminate such theories. (3) Government might itself engage in counterspeech, marshaling arguments to discredit conspiracy theories. (4) Government might formally hire credible private parties to engage in counterspeech. (5) Government might engage in informal communication with such parties, encouraging them to help.” However, the authors advocate that each “instrument has a distinctive set of potential effects, or costs and benefits, and each will have a place under imaginable conditions. However, our main policy idea is that government should engage in cognitive infiltration of the groups that produce conspiracy theories, which involves a mix of (3), (4) and (5).”
Sunstein and Vermeule also analyze the practice of recruiting “nongovernmental officials”, suggesting that “government can supply these independent experts with information and perhaps prod them into action from behind the scenes,” further warning that “too close a connection will be self-defeating if it is exposed.” Sunstein and Vermeule argue that the practice of enlisting non-government officials “might ensure that credible independent experts offer the rebuttal, rather than government officials themselves. There is a tradeoff between credibility and control, however. The price of credibility is that government cannot be seen to control the independent experts.” This position has been criticized by some commentators who argue that it would violate prohibitions on government propaganda aimed at domestic citizens. Sunstein and Vermeule’s proposed infiltrations have also been met by sharply critical scholarly critiques.
Ok so now we have government actively engaging in sabotaging the “conspiracy theory world” and at the same time we have Hollywood and the entertainment business creating very popular very appealing fictional characters who fill the mind of the pubic.
You want the agent on X-Files to win and discover the truth. You are him. No, you’re BETTER, because he doesn’t even know the truth like you do. In the end I am sorry to say, there is no agent Mulder out there to save America. There is no ‘Neo’ from the Matrix. If you put the shades on like in the movie “They Live” you’re not going to see the alien oppressors. Yes, I once enjoyed these Hollywood movies as a metaphor for the truth as well, but the truth is this–It’s not enough…Please, read a book. Show me something connected to the real conscious world please.
The other ugly truth is that Sunstein’s ‘Cognitive Infiltration’ is not even needed, as ‘the movement’ attracts crazy people. With no filter.
The flood of Internet conspiracy theories, where truth and lucid, rational thought gets drowned out. Now the internet is flooded with countless conspiracy sites, including social media, YouTube, etc. They continue to get more and more delusional by the day. The earth is flat or you’re a fool. They have created an army of people with ‘no filter’
Examples abound–Walt Disney was Hitler…Congresswomen Gabrielle Giffords is faking it and she was never shot in the head…No one died at Sandy Hook. The Pulse night club shooting was a hoax.The International space station does not exist. NASA is a hoax and earth and all life on it is nothing but a simulation. The CERN Large Hadron Collider (LHC) powerful particle accelerator in Switzerland is a gateway to hell. We are all slaves ruled by the shape shifting Draco Reptilians beyond our “five sense reality.” Every world leader is under full control. Just shut up and enjoy watching youtubes of your favorite hip hop or rock and roll artist flash the Masonic hand signs.
Question–How can much-needed discourse on serious matters involving important political topics compete with all this glorious crap?
Answer–It can’t, and by design.
Even if all this lunacy was true, one must ask the obvious question–what is the point?. No one died at Sandy Hook and? So what is your point?
Part of the answer is that there is no point, as it is a form of entertainment.
You, the ‘conspiracy researcher’, knows better and wants to have fun harassing people who ‘can’t handle the truth’, borrowing a phrase heard daily on one of the biggest conspiracy theory radio stations on the internet.
On some level it is safer to believe that Adam Lanza never existed or that he was an MKULTRA mind controlled assassin or that he never existed.
Yes, on some level it is safer to say ‘no one died at Sandy Hook’ then to accept the rational explanation that this infamous murderer is a mentally deranged kid who came from a divorced, broken family and on a cocktail of powerful prescription drugs and who decided to go out in a blaze of glory by setting a new record in terms of school shootings.
No, it has to be the Mossad, or a Navy Seal assassination team, not an upper middle class skinny kid who was a ticking time bomb for years.
Besides, it is so much more fun to think they all were actors.
Some people have no filter (because of numerous disorders) so they pick up patterns and make connections. The women who wrote the modern feminist fantasy Hunger Games lives in Newtown. Newtown was on a map in the Batman movie. There is a Satanic coven HQ in town. Yes. Welcome to a wealthy suburb of NYC. It is wealthy, sophisticated, liberal, secular humanist. Yes there probably are a lot of actors living there, after all, it is close to NYC.
But even if the very most insane part of all of it is true and the whole town was in on it, that they faked it, ask yourself–What is the point and who cares?
Yes, that is right if they ‘faked’ Sandy Hook, then so what?
The United states has wasted much of the Middle East, hotspots from the Ukraine to North Korea are waiting to explode, and only 1 in 56 women in the US have a baby anymore, while the birth rate in the EU is zero. Who cares? Robby Parker is a Satanic Crisis actor. That is infinitely more exciting.
This begs the question–The hundreds of homicides in Chicago. Are they all fake as well?
A shooting is a shooting. Society must do it’s best to cope. Yet the ‘high’ some get from toking on the conspiracy theory bong has possibly overtaken empathy for the victim and logic and reason.
Again if Sandy Hook was a trap then what this means is that the “truth movement” fell for it. The major media had a field day and poked holes in every other item of importance where progress could have been made in waking up the rest of the walking dead, such as 9/11, the war on terror, the Israeli Lobby, etc.
Is the whole dam town in on it as Michael Collins Piper once shouted out.
No one entertained for a moment the possibility that Adam Lanza was nuts or even a bad person, despite the fact that at age ten he showed distinct “homicidal tendencies” when he wrote “The Book of Granny”.
Deanna Spingola writes in Screening Sandy Hook: Causes and Consequences:
‘Book of Granny, which begins with eighty-five degrading Granny jokes. The “story” then describes the granny who possesses a cane that doubles as a gun. Following the jokes, Adam introduces the Granny Action figures. Granny and her son, Bobolicious, enjoy hurting/killing children and playing hide-and-go-die. Another character, Dora the Berserker, likes to shoot animals but not as much as she likes to hurt people, “especially children.” Granny and Dora, in their “adventure,” carried a handgun, an AK-47 rifle, a rocket launcher, musket, and a shotgun. The “story” that Lanza (age ten plus) created suggests homicidal ideation.
The idea that Adam didn’t exist or no one died and the government faked the whole thing is very Hollywood.
They may have strapped the kid down and used sophisticated mind control. I would caution anyone ‘researching’ this topic. Yes, Deep Black programs exist regarding ‘Mind Control’, however, sources must be vetted carefully. I have seen no indication that anyone in the “conspiracy world” knows very much about it. It is a source of endless speculation. Very sophisticated, very secret. It is real but we have to question how much people know about it. Information on “Mind Control” seems dated, very speculative and in some cases outlandish. The fact that “Mind Control” has very real military and intelligence applications is not in question. You just have to wonder what a “gamer” kid from Iowa with youtube and who knows how to photoshop knows about mind control That members of the Republican guard were tortured and have become part of ISIS. A topic for another time. No, mind control exists, I am just asking the question–What does anyone really know about it on the internet? Beware.
Then it dawned on me the whole Sandy Hook phenomenon within the “conspiracy theory’ group-mind is a combination of Alex Jones, David Icke, and Scooby Doo. The whole town was in on it and if it wasn’t for you darn truth tellers Obama and the Reptilian overlords would have got away with all this!
What is more astounding than anything else is the eruption of the latest insanity du jour, the ‘flat earth’. is the idea that much of the ME has been blow away countless cities gone’ untold numbers of war dead unfathomable destruction has been ignored and #’1 ‘no one care.#2 All of the anger from much of the Western world seems to be focused on Trump and Putin in some fashion. Or an unknown white guy with a British accent.
Who cares about the Iraq war the earth is flat. Don’t you know the truth??? WAKE UP!!!
…so they say…
Who is the enemy? If you have to even ask you don’t know. It is the elite. If one had to be honest they would have to say that the enemy is meaningless. Who is the enemy when you listen to Infowars? It is ‘them’. It is similar to ‘Specter’ in James Bond. An all-powerful, all-knowing group. Check out the Bond Film Quantum of Solace. It shows shady figures of every intelligence agency worldwide forming an all powerful Spector group.
The world looked at from this perspective is. Fun.
Again, Trump has made some headway calling it fake news. Jones and his milieu will continue to go on and the JMSM will try to connect Trump to him further and all his delusional stories such as the sex-slave bases on Mars.
The enemy is all powerful The elite, The Illuminati, the Globalist, the Jesuit order, All terms which mean both everything and nothing at all.
You will also find that a person’s ‘conspiracy theories’ are very tied to one’s religious belief. You will find The Protestants and some Jews and so called crypto-Jews often pushing the idea that the world is under the control of the Vatican. That the world is ruled secretly by the Jesuit order.
Yet few will state that one of the most famous personages within Jesuit order was Father Malachi Martin who proved to be an agent of the ADL.
Did the US invade Iraq under pressure from “The Jesuit Lobby”?
One must ask the question. Is the Roman Catholic church the number one world power?
If they sold their priceless art works I suppose they could make some cash. But to be realistic, the answer is a definitive ‘hell no’, no pun intended, as the Church is on the decline in every measurable way.
It is now impossible to hide the Judaic power.
Yet they do it in part with the direct help of the conspiracy “truth movement”. A movement that helped get Trump elected may in the end help remove him from power. We shall soon see.
Advertisements