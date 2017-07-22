Now, in dealing with the conspiracy theory crowd Sunstein advocated that the government flood the internet with fake conspiracy theories and use shills and trolls to take on the “conspiracy theory” world.

In his book ‘Democracy and the Problem of Free Speech’, Sunstein says there is the need to reformulate First Amendment law. Translated, what this means is no more free speech that does not conform to the agenda.

He is the kind of technocratic (Talmudic) overlord that wants to control every aspect of human thought and behavior.

The point man in the Obama administration called into deal with the ‘conspiracy theory’ crowd was Cass Sunstein, Administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2012.

The 911 truth movement went nowhere. However, the anti-Israeli part of ‘911 truth’ may have alarmed or annoyed influential people within the Obama administration and who thus decided that something had to be done about it.

Now many people make their own You Tubes. They are their own Alex Jones wannabes, only better, in that they claim Alex Jones is a dis-information agent. This seems to only be part of the mix. Yet much of the discussion in which people engage is useless and people waste time and energy attacking one another. They join groups, take sides and attack one another to feel good.

Again we must realize, something will go wrong, or at the very least the “movement” will contribute to this ‘Trump is insane and can’t be president’ meme being used in trying to take him down.

Besides him, there are his cousins obsessed with the ‘Sandy Hook’ conspiracy and one in particular who has been arrested.

If anyone can do it Trump can. However a man has already been arrested in connection with ‘investigating’ the so-called ‘Pizzagate scandal’ by showing up at the Comet Ping Pong with an AR15 and shooting up the place.

My guess is that they–the aforementioned angry whites, bikers, old veterans and “Info-warriors” are good in Twitter battles and street fights with groups such as Soros-funded militant anti-fascist groups such as Antifa. But they may not be able to assist Trump when the elite lawyers and the much-discussed-these-days “Deep State’ go after him in the form of a bureaucratic coup d’etat as indeed they are doing right now with their incessant pounding day after day the hammer of ‘Russian meddling’ in the election and ‘Trump is a KGB agent’, or worse, that Trump is himself an ‘Alex Jones kook’ and must be removed from office under Article 25 because he is nuts.

In other words, is Trump’s army of angry, white, biker conspiracy people of any use to him now that he is President? Any help in the battle against the snobs who matter, i.e. the academics, Hollywood, the creative class, etc?

With much of the government and all of the ‘establishment’ media against him, one wonders if Trump can wield his army of angry whites, bikers, old veterans and “Info-warriors” against the Washington elitist snobs?

Trump himself has done a considerable amount of damage to the “mainstream media” with his ongoing ‘fake news’ meme .

We hope Trump can tweet around Alex Jones and can continue to move the Trump train along.

This is wonderful, and yet we don’t know how far Jones and the truth movement will go in helping Trump. In fact, the honest question that needs to be considered these days is ‘When will “the movement” change spots and become a liability for Trump and his Populist movement?’

Other GOP candidates found Alex too risky. Trump jumped in and won over much of the fan base of Jones.

The establishment perhaps thought they could crush Trump with social media such as Twitter. It turned out to be a disaster for them as Trump used their very weapons against them.

Also Trump (and in particular Roger Stone) took the risk of appearing on Infowars with Alex Jones. This gave Trump access to Alex’s legion of fanatical fans, millions of them, who joined the Trump revolution, and this–along with the free publicity Trump got from the mainstream media with his carefully-timed/carefully calculated controversial statements and tweets–acted as both the primary and secondary boosters in rocketing him to the Presidency.

‘There are five hypothetical responses a government can take toward conspiracy theories: We can readily imagine a series of possible responses. (1) Government might ban conspiracy theorizing. (2) Government might impose some kind of tax, financial or otherwise, on those who disseminate such theories. (3) Government might itself engage in counterspeech, marshaling arguments to discredit conspiracy theories. (4) Government might formally hire credible private parties to engage in counterspeech. (5) Government might engage in informal communication with such parties, encouraging them to help.” However, the authors advocate that each “instrument has a distinctive set of potential effects, or costs and benefits, and each will have a place under imaginable conditions. However, our main policy idea is that government should engage in cognitive infiltration of the groups that produce conspiracy theories, which involves a mix of (3), (4) and (5).”

Sunstein and Vermeule also analyze the practice of recruiting “nongovernmental officials”, suggesting that “government can supply these independent experts with information and perhaps prod them into action from behind the scenes,” further warning that “too close a connection will be self-defeating if it is exposed.” Sunstein and Vermeule argue that the practice of enlisting non-government officials “might ensure that credible independent experts offer the rebuttal, rather than government officials themselves. There is a tradeoff between credibility and control, however. The price of credibility is that government cannot be seen to control the independent experts.” This position has been criticized by some commentators who argue that it would violate prohibitions on government propaganda aimed at domestic citizens. Sunstein and Vermeule’s proposed infiltrations have also been met by sharply critical scholarly critiques.

Ok so now we have government actively engaging in sabotaging the “conspiracy theory world” and at the same time we have Hollywood and the entertainment business creating very popular very appealing fictional characters who fill the mind of the pubic.

You want the agent on X-Files to win and discover the truth. You are him. No, you’re BETTER, because he doesn’t even know the truth like you do. In the end I am sorry to say, there is no agent Mulder out there to save America. There is no ‘Neo’ from the Matrix. If you put the shades on like in the movie “They Live” you’re not going to see the alien oppressors. Yes, I once enjoyed these Hollywood movies as a metaphor for the truth as well, but the truth is this–It’s not enough…Please, read a book. Show me something connected to the real conscious world please.

The other ugly truth is that Sunstein’s ‘Cognitive Infiltration’ is not even needed, as ‘the movement’ attracts crazy people. With no filter.

The flood of Internet conspiracy theories, where truth and lucid, rational thought gets drowned out. Now the internet is flooded with countless conspiracy sites, including social media, YouTube, etc. They continue to get more and more delusional by the day. The earth is flat or you’re a fool. They have created an army of people with ‘no filter’

Examples abound–Walt Disney was Hitler…Congresswomen Gabrielle Giffords is faking it and she was never shot in the head…No one died at Sandy Hook. The Pulse night club shooting was a hoax.The International space station does not exist. NASA is a hoax and earth and all life on it is nothing but a simulation. The CERN Large Hadron Collider (LHC) powerful particle accelerator in Switzerland is a gateway to hell. We are all slaves ruled by the shape shifting Draco Reptilians beyond our “five sense reality.” Every world leader is under full control. Just shut up and enjoy watching youtubes of your favorite hip hop or rock and roll artist flash the Masonic hand signs.

Question–How can much-needed discourse on serious matters involving important political topics compete with all this glorious crap?

Answer–It can’t, and by design.

Even if all this lunacy was true, one must ask the obvious question–what is the point?. No one died at Sandy Hook and? So what is your point?

Part of the answer is that there is no point, as it is a form of entertainment.

You, the ‘conspiracy researcher’, knows better and wants to have fun harassing people who ‘can’t handle the truth’, borrowing a phrase heard daily on one of the biggest conspiracy theory radio stations on the internet.

On some level it is safer to believe that Adam Lanza never existed or that he was an MKULTRA mind controlled assassin or that he never existed.

Yes, on some level it is safer to say ‘no one died at Sandy Hook’ then to accept the rational explanation that this infamous murderer is a mentally deranged kid who came from a divorced, broken family and on a cocktail of powerful prescription drugs and who decided to go out in a blaze of glory by setting a new record in terms of school shootings.

No, it has to be the Mossad, or a Navy Seal assassination team, not an upper middle class skinny kid who was a ticking time bomb for years.

Besides, it is so much more fun to think they all were actors.

Some people have no filter (because of numerous disorders) so they pick up patterns and make connections. The women who wrote the modern feminist fantasy Hunger Games lives in Newtown. Newtown was on a map in the Batman movie. There is a Satanic coven HQ in town. Yes. Welcome to a wealthy suburb of NYC. It is wealthy, sophisticated, liberal, secular humanist. Yes there probably are a lot of actors living there, after all, it is close to NYC.

But even if the very most insane part of all of it is true and the whole town was in on it, that they faked it, ask yourself–What is the point and who cares?

Yes, that is right if they ‘faked’ Sandy Hook, then so what?

The United states has wasted much of the Middle East, hotspots from the Ukraine to North Korea are waiting to explode, and only 1 in 56 women in the US have a baby anymore, while the birth rate in the EU is zero. Who cares? Robby Parker is a Satanic Crisis actor. That is infinitely more exciting.

This begs the question–The hundreds of homicides in Chicago. Are they all fake as well?

A shooting is a shooting. Society must do it’s best to cope. Yet the ‘high’ some get from toking on the conspiracy theory bong has possibly overtaken empathy for the victim and logic and reason.

Again if Sandy Hook was a trap then what this means is that the “truth movement” fell for it. The major media had a field day and poked holes in every other item of importance where progress could have been made in waking up the rest of the walking dead, such as 9/11, the war on terror, the Israeli Lobby, etc.

Is the whole dam town in on it as Michael Collins Piper once shouted out.