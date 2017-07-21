IRAQ – Vice President says Middle East survival was ensured by Russia’s role in Syria

THE DURAN – The Iraqi Vice President stated,
“I have said this before and I will repeat it again – if it were not for the Russian stance, the region would be fully destroyed, its map would be new and unusual … Without Russia’s approach to the Syrian issue which differs from the one of the United States, the Syrian regime would have fallen, terrorists would have intensified their actions thanks to this, the regional map would change and in the end it would lead to the fall of Baghdad”.
