The Plunder of Russia in the 1990s

An old Russian gold mining town…….

The other day I was surprised to learn that Jeffrey Sachs, the creator of “shock therapy” capitalism, who participated in the looting of Russia in the 1990s, is now NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top adviser for health care. So we in NY will get shock therapy, much as the Russians did two decades ago. Here is a story I wrote for The Wanderer in 2000:

How Clinton & Company & The Bankers Plundered Russia

by Paul Likoudis (May 4, 2000)

In an ordinary election year, Anne Williamson’s Contagion would be

political dynamite, a bombshell, a block-buster, a regime breaker.

If America were a free and democratic country, with a free press and

independent publishing houses (and assuming, of course, that Americans were a

literate people), Williamson’s book would topple the Clinton regime, the

World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the rest of…