IDF to boost presence in West Bank as Temple Mount tensions flare

ed note-make no mistake about the source of all these recent clashes, as they are the direct result of what Trump plans to do in helping defuse the volatile situation in the Middle East with the creation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank. As we predicted here months ago, Israel would escalate the volatility in the interests of painting the Palestinians as violent and irrational in order to put enormous political pressure on the Trump administration, and if this ‘volatility’ does not succeed in getting Trump to change course, then Israel will begin blowing things up in either Europe or America and blame it on the Palestinians.