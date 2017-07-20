FRANCE – Emmanuel Macron says anti-Zionism is a new type of anti-Semitism

Sabba – A very dear friend of mine, Y.H, wrote “Zionism was only about stealing Palestine… Judaism is about stealing the whole world!” And he is right. Zionism officially died when the state of Israel was born in 1948. Ever since then, there has been no zionist Jews, but only Jews. Since 1948, zionist truly defines a shabbos goy who sold his/her soul to the synagogue of Satan. Since 1948, zionism, like free masonry, is judaism for the goyim without the choseness and the ‘superiority’ that goes with it. It is interesting to note that while this term was almost never used within Israel for decades after its creation, we have been witnessing a revival of the term for the past 15 years or so as PR campaign aimed at diverting our attention from the source of the world’s problem: Judaism itself.