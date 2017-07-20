ADL to Tillerson: Appoint anti-Semitism watchdog

The Ugly Truth

The ADL called on US Secretary of State to fill the vacent position of Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism



ed note–considering the amount of coverage/discussion we have given it here over the last year and a half, it goes without saying, but we’ll say it again anyway, just so there is no ambiguity–

WHY must powerful Jewish groups such as ADL make demands like this of the new administration if indeed–as we are all told now on a daily basis–Trump is ‘owned by the Jews’?

Waiting for a rational, intelligent answer…

waiting…

still waiting…