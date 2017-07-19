In hot mic comments, Netanyahu says Europe will ‘shrivel and disappear’ if it doesn’t change course vis a vis Israel

ed note–despite the not-so-clever use of coded language, nevertheless no one should make the mistake of thinking that Nutty Netty’s comments here were anything less than a veiled threat of Europe’s complete destruction if it doesn’t ‘get right’ with Judea, Inc vis a vis the Palestinian issue. Whether this destruction comes in the form of an economic disaster or whether it is via the ‘up close and personal’ mechanism of Judaic thermonuclear weapons, the result is the same. Nor should anyone make the mistake of thinking that Netanyahu did not know that the mic was open and that his words were being broadcast to a larger audience.