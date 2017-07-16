Did the Shooters Get Help From Inside? The Taboo That Was Broken on Temple Mount

Netanyahu walks a tightrope after gunmen kill two police officers at holy site
ed note–there is only one entity who profits off of an attack where Israeli policemen are killed, and here’s a hint–it isn’t the Palestinians.
As we predicted here months ago when Trump started making substantive noises about bringing about the ‘ultimate peace deal’ that would settle the Israeli Palestinian conflict, all can/should expect that Judea, Inc will do whatever is necessary in scuttling such a ‘deal’. Today it is attacks on Israeli policemen blamed on Arabs, tomorrow it will be bombings in America and Europe. Wait for it. Watch for it, because it is coming.
