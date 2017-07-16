Did the Shooters Get Help From Inside? The Taboo That Was Broken on Temple Mount

ed note–there is only one entity who profits off of an attack where Israeli policemen are killed, and here’s a hint–it isn’t the Palestinians.

As we predicted here months ago when Trump started making substantive noises about bringing about the ‘ultimate peace deal’ that would settle the Israeli Palestinian conflict, all can/should expect that Judea, Inc will do whatever is necessary in scuttling such a ‘deal’. Today it is attacks on Israeli policemen blamed on Arabs, tomorrow it will be bombings in America and Europe. Wait for it. Watch for it, because it is coming.