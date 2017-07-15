‘But Sir, It’s an American Ship.’ ‘Never Mind, Hit Her!’ When Israel Attacked USS Liberty

The Ugly Truth

‘The Americans have findings that show our pilots were aware the ship was American,’ a newly published document by the State Archives says

ed note–I/we have been waiting a few days since the initial release of this story to see what its underlying agenda was before commenting.

Everyone in ‘duh muuvmnt’ is absolutely giddy over this story’s release, and doubtless, so are a good number of LIBERTY survivors, but the bad news is, there is nothing to be giddy about. In fact, the release of this story and all the subsequent noise it is sure to generate is an absolute disaster, and now I/we will explain why.