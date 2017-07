Published on Jul 14, 2017

Fifty years ago the American naval ship the USS Liberty was brutally attacked by Israeli aircraft. The attack on the Liberty was one of the worst assaults ever carried out on a U.S. Naval vessel in peace time – and committed by an allied country. Since then, the survivors of this unprovoked attack have been seeking justice.

CrossTalking with Ken O’Keefe, Daniel McAdams, and Phillip F. Nelson.