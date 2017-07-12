BREAKING : Dem Lawmaker Scott Hamann Directly Threatens Trump’s Life

Can you believe this Dem Lawmaker SCUMBAG?

He just in not so discreet words threatened President Trump’s life.

The secret service needs to pay him a visit immediately.

Democratic State Representative Scott Hamann of Maine unleashed an expletive-laden and violent anti-Trump Facebook rant Tuesday, in which he directly threatened President Donald Trump’s safety.

“It’s not only Trump supporters who can talk like complete a**holes,” Hamman wrote. “As long as that’s what’s coming out of that side, then I’ll match you dumb f**ks word for word. Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that p***y,” wrote Hamman.

The rant quickly drew condemnation from Maine Republicans.

“Rep. Hamann’s comments demonstrate that he has joined the ranks of the radicalized in the Democrat Party. After these public comments, including a threat on President Trump’s life, House Speaker Sara Gideon should demand his resignation,” Jason Savage, executive director of the Maine GOP, told LifeZette. “The good people of his district and across Maine deserve better than violent threats against our Commander in Chief.”

The rant included several insults hurled at supporters of the president and the popular Democratic conspiracy theory that Russians were solely responsible for Trump’s election.

“I just can’t deal with you ignorant people anymore,” Hamann’s rant began. “Trump was installed by the Russians, because they wanted to undermine American democracy and embarrass our country.”

Hamman, at one point, also accused the president, baselessly, of being a rapist.

“I not only call on, but demand that Speaker Sara Gideon actually do something about her unethical and radicalized caucus.”

“Trump is a joke, and anyone who doesn’t have their head up their a** understands that,” proclaimed Hamann. “The way he talks about and to women, that alone disqualifies him from leading anything,” Hamann said. “He’s an admitted rapist. He inserts his fingers into women against their consent. Would you be okay with leaving him alone in a room with your wife?”

But Hamman wasn’t even close to being done. Not only is President Trump an admitted sex predator, according to Hamann, he is also an anti-American racist.

“He’s anti-American, criticizing war hero John McCain … He’s an out of the closet racist. He’s a liar,” Hamman wrote.

Perhaps more astonishing than Hamann’s outright false claims about Trump were his equally dubious claims about former President Barack Obama.

“Conversely, President Obama ran quite possibly the classiest 2 term presidency in US history,” claimed Hamman. “No scandals, successful commander in chief, zero rape victims, and he improved the economy month after month in terms of unemployment, GDP, and stock market,” he wrote.

The idea that there were no scandals during the Obama years would be disputed by many who might note: Benghazi, Fast and Furious and the IRS targeting of conservative groups.

Hamann proceeded to attack anyone who disagrees with him.

“Don’t like the truth? Can’t handle facts unless they come from Breitbart or Anonymous or your drunk uncle? Well then f**k you, snowflake.”

“Some of use are educated and actually follow current events,” wrote Hamann. “100% of intelligent Americans agree that Trump is a complete loser,” he continued.

“But go back to clinging to your guns because you’re afraid. P*ssy. See, it’s not only Trump supporters who can talk like complete assholes.”

Maine Republicans are unsurprisingly calling for Hamann to be disciplined.

“The best way I can describe these comments is simple: unhinged and dangerous,” said Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas in a statement.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the level of revulsion I feel after reading Representative Scott Hamann’s recent tirade that has come to light,” Kouzounas’ statement continued, “Perhaps the most alarming aspect of this tirade is an implied death threat against our President.”

“I not only call on, but demand that Speaker Sara Gideon actually do something about her unethical and radicalized caucus. Is this language and behavior that she is willing to accept from Democrat Representatives?” asked Kouzounas. “She has a choice to make. I know what mine would be if I were in her position.”