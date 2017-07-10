How they do it? Israel condemns billionaire George Soros .

Tel Aviv clarified its position after the Israeli ambassador to Hungary urged Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his party to take down anti-Soros campaign posters as they allegedly cause “fear and hatred,” referring to anti-Semitism.”No gain can come from such a campaign recalling the historic lesson,” Israeli envoy Yossi Amrani said earlier.

“Israel deplores any expression of anti-Semitism in any country and stands with Jewish communities everywhere in confronting this hatred,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Nahshon, saidin a statement, commenting on the ambassador’s criticism.

However, the ministry harshly criticized George Soros himself echoing the statements by Hungarian officials.

“In no way was the statement meant to delegitimize criticism of George Soros, who continuously undermines Israel’s democratically elected governments by funding organizations that defame the Jewish state and seek to deny it the right to defend itself,” the foreign ministry said.