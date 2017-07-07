in Uncategorized 0 Words

Yahweh’s Chosen Thieves– 6 more Hebrew couples in NJ charged with welfare fraud

Prosecutors say those indicted Thursday received nearly $400,000 illicitly; scandal has led to anti-Semitic backlash in Lakewood

ed note–No, not a ‘Khazar’ thing nor a ‘Talmud’ thing, but something going back thousands of years as an open conspiracy for all to study and understand for themselves, to wit–

“And God said to Moses ‘Tell the Israelites that both men and women alike are to ask their Egyptian neighbors for all their silver and gold…’ And so the Israelites did as instructed and asked the Egyptians to lend them all their gold and silver, which the Egyptians did, and the Israelites therefore plundered them…’–The Book of Exodus

‘You shall drink the milk of the Gentiles, and draw milk from the breasts of their kings…Strangers shall stand and feed your flocks, and the sons of the foreigner shall be your plowmen and your vinedressers…You shall eat the riches of the Gentiles, and…

