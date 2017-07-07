The “Movement” has failed while Trump succeeds.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Staś

Many in the truth movement believe that it is all over. Trump fired General Flynn in error and it’s all over. Trump was a puppet of the Jewish power to begin with.

Well I miss General Flynn also. Yet Trump continues. (His son tweeted about Pizzagate things are complex )

Deal maker Trump makes a mistake he moves on.

Many prominent figures in the so called alt media have turned on Trump. They have surrendered. They are connived he is a sell out or a Puppet. That he is ruled by his Jewish son in law.

On the flip side many very pro Isreal Trump fans have stayed on the Trump train.

Co-opting the “Trump Train? I think so.

Social media sites revel that many who are who are very pro-Israel and vey anti-Muslim remain alleged strong supports of Trump It is as if they want Trump to eliminate the “Muslim enemy” Notice that many are not careful to isolate their rage and focus it against ISIS.

Among them popular porn stars Brandi Love and Jenna Jameson have (made their pro-Trump and pro-Israel views known

There are a lot of pro Trump alt media pundits that focus on more or less all-out war with the Muslim world. Among them are the very popular Paul Joseph Watson and Stefan Molyneux .

They discuss a lot of interesting topics and confront “Social Marxism” and other important issues. But they sem to me to be skillfullfull guiding their fan base to a big war with the Islamic world.

Trump a populists had expressed wishes for better relations with Russia. The powerful “CIA controlled” media blocked Trump. Instead of trying to back the President up a lot of the alt -media turned on him He meets with Putin today July 7th 2017. We shall see how it goes

Trump has been called an “Israeli Puppet “by many prominent figures in the “alternative news world”

The Truth is the degree of which the black lash by the gentile world against the Jewish power is unknown.

As far as I know honest polls measuring discontent with Judaic rule of the western world do not exist.

But it is clear discontent worldwide continues to grow. Just look at the soccer fans of Europe they have shown their support for BDS and the Palestinians.

Because of the Jewish American “entertainment complex.” Many people are still very “Judaized they love they culture and politics created by Jewish Hollywood. Many mold their view of the “Trump Revolution to fit this.

Yet it is clear some know “the score”. So people on the Trump train know the “Illuminati ” means something else on can’t speak openly about.

In addition, the establishment media in the Western World is completely controlled by wealthy Jews the public either buys into the negative press about Trump and Putin or has to read between the lines.

Some in the west are bold enough or interested enough to investigate further and they seek and find the so called alternative media.

Incredibly some in the alternative media or even bolder anti-Jewish media say Trump and even Putin is a sell out or “controlled by Jews.

I say the opposite is true. Because of Jewish Imperial overreach much of the world is starting to rebel. Or they have become slaves but are so damaged by lived under Judaic rule they are not fit enough to fight to uphold Jewish Power. That is an angle of this battle that has seldom been addressed.

I do not buy into the myth of Trump as “a puppet”. He is a freaking nightmare for the “real NWO”

If Trump is an Israeli Puppet” then why the need to continue an all-out assault on him from both political parties.

If Trump was a 100% agent for the Jewish power, they would have by now pick an “useful identity” and run him in place at some point by now and use him for an intended purpose.

Trump is all over the place on many issues. He has his enemy on the run at times. For instance the Russia gate is not working. They cannot make it stick

Therefore, they are now trying to say Trump is insane.

They are insane not Trump. The anti-Russian neoconservative Israel first crew will lead to

This is not the case he is still all over the place tweeting message contrary to many members of administration who are still part of the “Deep State”

When and if he fully caves to the power we will know because it will be war. I have faith that he will hold on and win.

In the case of JFK who is now being attacked carefully by the media They are chipping away bit by bit at the legacy of one of Americas finest Presidents. It is now quite open the JFK and his father were quite anti-semetic.

Michel Collins Piper in Final Judgment, made it all too clear that John F. Kennedy had become embroiled in a bitter behind-the-scenes battle with Israel. In fact, Kennedy was at war.

JFK is a good example of demonstrating the complex relationship gentiles have when trying to become President, trying to remain president and try to deal with the State of Israel that seeks to take over of or destroy every nation on earth.

Do not forget how complex this gets.

Michel Collins Piper writes in Finale Judgement of JFK’s powerful father Joseph P. Kennedy having an astounding conversation with the anti-Jewish activist Dewest Hooker.:

“”Kennedy said, ‘I’ve done everything I can to fight the Jewish power over this country. I tried to stop World War II, but I failed. I’ve made all the money I need and now I’m passing everything I’ve learned on to my sons.” “I don’t go with the ‘loser’,” Kennedy told me. ‘I’ve joined the `winners.’ I’m going to work with the Jews. I’m teaching my boys the whole score and they’re going to work with the Jews. I’m going to make Jack the first Irish Catholic President of the United States and if it means working with the Jews, so be it.

Later JFK and RFK would go after the Mafia and the Jewish power with everything they had.

Trump of coarse has had to publicly declare his love of Israel and will continue to do so out in the open. His true feelings are unknown. Let his actions speak for him

Trump takes a lot of thinly veiled shots at the very left very Jewish controlled media on Twitter.

Trump has not gotten rid of ISIS yet but he has not protected them as Obama had.

Trump had the FBI bust the Mossad operative that was calling in endless terror threats.

Trump continues to hound the Israelis with talk of a 2 state solution and peace in the ME. Yesterday on July 6th 2017 Trump recognized the contribution and suffering of Polish Gentiles during WWII. Most world leaders bow before the establish Jewish American view of Polish WWII history. This was huge.

Trump has been hounded by the DNC much of the RNC and the media regarding Russia election meddling.

Election meddling by Russia has joined the phrase Russia annexed the Crimea has been drummed into the minds of the western Gentile world.

Yet they can’t make it stick. In fact Trump has quietly fired back by remaining steadfast with his Middle East Peace plan.

Trump is more of an Alpha male type he makes Bibi Netanyahu uneasy. Trump refuses to bow to Bibi the way other Presidents have.

Putin has also taken the alpha position away from Bibi away as well

Both Putin and Trump who have enraged the Jewish media people. They meet today July 7, 2017

On June 28th 2017 Congressman Shiff Jewish DNC member openly has said he is calling for “impeachment of Trump”

It is true Trump could fold at any time because the System is too powerful. But he has half of the USA with him. And a lot of the rank in fil cops and military are with him.

No I think we will discover more and more why “the system” pulled out all the stops in an attempt to stop Trump.

Trump is what the accuse of him of in some respect. He is an “reality TV star” at media expert. No one is better qualified to lease “ Jerry Spring” nation. Then the Donald

Trumps relationship with the Jews is perhaps even more complex then JFK. I notice the conspiracy people are very focused on the very Jewish Jarad Kushner as well as Ivanka Trump.

The first daughters relationship with the Jews ‘is complex. I am not so sure she enjoys being shouted out by gay Jews on a Jet Blue flight “I also doubt she is not aware that the Jews refer to her as a shicksa.

Wikipedia states:

The etymology of the word shiksa is partly derived from the Hebrew term שקץ shekets, meaning “abomination”, “impure,” or “object of loathing”, depending on the translator

The Kushner family themselves look to be in a bit of trouble. The 666 Satan building has allegedly been a financial disaster for them. The father has done a bit of jail time. They are a high risk taking Jewish counterpart of the Trumps..

“Kush and Ivanka are rumored to have had their relation created then saved by the x wife of Rupport Murdock Wendi Deng.

“Wendi Deng Intervened When Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Broke Up in 2008. … Wendi Deng was responsible for getting Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner back together following the now-married couple’s brief split in 2008. … After Trump and Kushner broke up over their “religious differences.”

Wendi Deng is a friend of Putin. Yes this is House of Cards. What does this prove? Only that life is stranger then fiction.

Ivanka like; her father is capable if a high level of PR deception even as skilled the Jews. She is worshiped as a goddess by young women In China.

The fact that Ivanka ‘s husband is a de fact to agent of the Jews is known. However, I fail to see how Trump is working under the Kushner family at all

Who is playing whom? This is not as clear as some would claim.

The Kushner camp is trouble no doubt. In some complex ways they are of use to the Trumps. There complex relationship is not an easy thing to decode.

They may be the undoing of Trump. However Trump makes use of Jarad as well. Stay tuned.

I see their union as part of New York business life. I even see some advantage to Jared. He is a traitor a spy sure. However, Trump can dispatch him to deal with the Jews and know that it will lead nowhere.

See the Art of the Deal Trump knew enough not to do business with Michel Milkin and Ivan Bowsky both; men did some time for stock market related fraud. Yet, trumps Jewish stock broker made him a lot of money.

Like Sen Joseph Mcarthy he became close to Jewish homosexual mob lawyer Roy Coehen. You need contacts to play in the game/

The only weakness of the Jews that I am aware of is over reach.

In a very real sense Overreach of Jewish power created Trump and Putin

This is why were so close to a nuclear war. Overreach.

Overreach in a sense created a window for Trump Obama ruined America so badly what is left of the WASP establishment and other dwindling American power groups went for Trump.

Journalist I respect such as Ryan Dawson and Michel Collins Piper have sited Trumps ties to the underworld and Mossad.

See: http://americanfreepress.net/who-towers-behind-trump/

However ,Trump has a power base that is genuine and very nationalistic bickers out of work factory workers x military disenfranchised whites and “Alex Jones Fans. All love Trump.

Also part of the Deep State is with Trump/ It is Deep State vs Deep State in some respects.

The ones that seem to dislike Trump know are the members of the alternative media with enough sense to be “anti_Zionist but after the what I refer to as the “fake Syria Strike” have abandoned Trump.

Trumps ties to are real Some of them include men willing to profit from going against the CIA Mossad controlled government in Ukraine.

Paul Maniford for example was a big man behind the scenes in the effort to get Trump elected. Maniford’s business interest are very “Kremlin Friendly.

The fact that Trump works with Maniford , Roger Stone and in The background Patrick Buchanan means 100% that Trump is NOT on board with a world dominated by Zionist power. It means however his is tied to the Nationalist side of the so called “Deep State” That is far better then the globalist side.

See: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-05-22/paul-manafort-s-lucrative-ukraine-years-are-central-to-the-russia-probe

Mr. Maniford is very much disliked by the now very Jewish controlled Ukraine goverment. His good friend pro Russia Pro Putin n Viktor Yanukovych

See http://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/Top-rebel-leader-accuses-Jews-of-masterminding-Ukrainian-revolution-406729

Also To say that all Jews are bad is wrong some of them see the light it has gone too far. Imperial over reach Some decent Jews see what is at stake and have supported Sanders but also Trump

That is part the case for the Rise of Putin. The Jews and the neocon American CIA decimated Russia so badly that the door opened the door for the rise of .a nations Putin.

The “anti- Zionist alternative media should be backing Trump.

Instead he has the lunatic fringe group controlled by Alex Jones.

Trump is I assume trying to distance himself from Jones. He has the highly skilled Roger Stone handling Jones and his fan base.

One wonders if it will spin out of control and lead the ‘normal Trump base” to clash with Jones and the “No one died at Sandy Hook crew”.

The conspiracy theory people themselves taking down Trump in some yet unforeseen way?

I have been should to find out that Reagan insider Paul Craig Roberts a man I respect for his knowledge of finance is himself a “Sandy Hooker”.

How far will this go? How crazy will this get.

I suspect Trump knows more than we do on this. Back his play if you can. That is what I say.

