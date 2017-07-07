Melania Trump unable to leave hotel because of G-20 protests

BY AIDA CHAVEZ

First lady Melania Trump is unable to leave her resident in Hamburg, Germany because of protests against the Group of 20 (G-20) summit.

A spokeswoman confirmed they have no security clearance from the police to leave the guest house because of the protests, adding that “it’s unfortunate,” according to NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson.

Melania also tweeted Friday that she’s thinking of those who have been hurt in the protests and hopes everyone stays safe.

Other partners, including French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s husband Philip and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are currently on a sightseeing tour with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s husband Joachim Sauer.

