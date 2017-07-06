Son of Trump: America First. No more wars.

First son Eric Trump defended his father’s “America first” agenda on Thursday, saying that the U.S. shouldn’t act as a world “police force” or fund “world initiatives” at the expense of American citizens.

“We don’t need to go out and we don’t need to be the police force of the entire world at the behest of the American people,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends.” “We don’t need to fund all these various world initiatives at the behest of, again, the American people.”

“Everybody can contribute in their own way, and we can work together in a great way,” he added. “And if somebody fails to do so then, quite frankly, they’re not being great allies.”

Since declaring his candidacy more than two years ago, President Trump has vowed an “America first” approach to foreign policy, calling for the renegotiation of or withdrawal from international agreements he deems unfair and a more conditional approach to to traditional U.S. alliances.

That approach, however, has spurred criticism by some on the world stage, who have slammed Trump for abdicating the United States’ global leadership role and abandoning responsibility for the world order that the U.S. largely created.

Trump’s decision, for example, to withdraw from the 195-nation Paris climate agreement in June outraged many European leaders, who feared that, without U.S. support, the agreement would be weakened and other countries could feel empowered to leave, as well.

The president also faced criticism in May after he failed to endorse NATO’s mutual defense provision in an address to alliance leaders.

He has since pledged support for NATO’s mutual defense, delivering a forceful endorsement of the provision — known as Article 5 — on Thursday during a speech in Warsaw, Poland.

“The United States has demonstrated not merely with words, but with its actions, that we stand firmly behind Article 5, the mutual defense commitment,” he said.

Trump is traveling to Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday ahead of the G-20 summit, where the Paris agreement is likely to come up.