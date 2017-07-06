In Warsaw, Trump Is First U.S. President in Decades Not to Visit Ghetto Uprising Monument

Instead, Trump will visit the Warsaw Uprising Monument, commemorating resistance fighters from the general Polish public – a move local Jewish leaders call an insult
ed note–and so, once again, the question must be asked– ‘why’? Just as on Hollerco$t Remembrance Day Trump did not single out the Jews but rather made it inclusive, now he refuses to go to the monument dedicated to the Jewish uprising and instead chooses to honor the Gentiles of Poland as well.
And all of this supposedly from someone who is ‘owned by Judea, Inc’ as evidenced by his ‘Jewish’ daughter and nice things he has said about I$rael.
View original post 430 more words
Advertisements