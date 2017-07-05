Pakistan India Israel and the Bomb

By Staś

This week PM Narendra Modi of India Arrives in Israel On ‘Historic’ 3-Day Visit. India and Israel have been very tight for quite some time now. The relationship between the two countries seems to be deepening even further.

Israel’s Journey from Pariah to Strategic Partner with India. Is well under way.

The United States under the direction and influence of Israel and pro-Israel groups is behind the major push for closer and closer ties between India and The United States.

It is not a comfortable topic for your ordinary run of the mill US worker but it cannot be denied.

A lot of US jobs have been outsourced to India. A huge partnership has developed.

The United States has been ok with India nuclear weapons development. There has been a major effort to do business with India and cooperate with India on Military and business interest.

What has been behind this push.to ignore all US protocols on Nuclear proliferation and literally outsource every possible American job to India. This has been going on for quite so time and increased greatly under President George W. Bush

Michel Piper writes in The Golem a World Held Hostage, Israel’s Nuclear Hell Bomb and the Road to Global Armageddon:

When President George W. Bush enthusiastically welcomed India’s Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, during his much-heralded trip to Washington, every seasoned “insider” “insider” in the American capital knew the real reason for the loudly-touted new friendship between the United States and India: it came about because the alliance had the approval of the pro-Israel lobby in Washington. As if to underscore the point for those who may have somehow missed what was really going on, a clique of Washington-based American “neo-conservatives” known for their devotion to the interests of Israel banded together to form “the U.S. India League,” which is promoting congressional and public support for the Bush administration’s initiative to firm up a US-Indian strategic League,” which is promoting congressional and public support for the Bush administration’s initiative to firm up a US-Indian strategic relationship. Components of that strategic relationship—as outlined by the administration and endorsed by the pro-Israel stalwarts—include U.S. support for the expansion of India’s nuclear development along with the expansion of U.S. economic relations with India which, in recent years, has emerged as a major site for the “outsourcing” of U.S. jobs, particularly in the service industries.

Of course US and Israeli arms makers have made millions selling weapons to India to sweeten the deal.

This strengthening of US and India is seen as a good thing because it will check the growing power of China. Chia who for decades had be sold a lot of weapons and technology by the Israeli and US arms industry.

However, Piper points out the fact that the bond between the US Israel and India is meant to counter Islamic Pakistan rather than China.

Piper writes:

“And it is exactly that bigger picture that Israel and its lobby in Washington would prefer Americans ignore. The Israeli lobby wants to build up India not so much as a counter to China but, instead, as a counter to the Muslim-dominated republic of Pakistan, India’s longtime enemy.

Piper a genius in his analysis of foreign police points out that

Israel sought to mitigate independent minded India’s support for the Palestinian people.

They won India over with weapons and outsourced jobs? Yes in part..

Piper goes on to mention Mossad, may have played a covert role in the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was quite suspicious given that it opened the door to far better Israeli Indian relations.

Tension between India and Pakistan is good for Israel. The US India Israel Axis is good for Israel.

The even deeper secret did Pakistan get US assistance in developing what is sometimes known as the Islamic bomb?

When the CIA black bank Nugan-Hand collapsed in 1980 its intelligence functions shifted to the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), which was then expanding. Founded by Agha Hasan Abedi, a Pakistani national, BCCI was and even bigger “black bank”

Two of the Prime movers behind the creation of the BCCI were Clark Clifford and head of Saudi Intelligence Sheikh Kamal Adham.

BCCI was a major tool used by William Casey and the CIA to by pass congress and run many “black operations.

BCCI was tied to the underworld and the intelegence world. When it was “liqudated. The world was shocked to find out how many worled leaders had covert and overt ties to BCCI

Mark H Gaffney writes in .. Black 9/11: Money, Motive and Technology :

According to author Joseph Trento, during the 1980s, hundreds of millions in US foreign aid money meant for the Afghani Mujahedeen resistance was diverted by Pakistani intelligence (ISI) through BCCI and ultimately funded Pakistan’s clandestine nuclear weapons program. This happened with the full knowledge and support of the Saudis, who were also secretly funding the program.

BCCI had Mossad involvement and facilitated by Pakistaini intelligence but I would contend that the prime mover was the CIA.

I will cut to the point. If you read between the lines. It is seldom discosed and the reasons are not very claear. Howver the US assisted Pakistian via loans that would surly have had to know the Pakistian would use the money to develop a nuclear bomb.

The reasons are not clear.

Some say the US saw Pakistan as a good alley it’s battle with the then “Soviet Union”

Others will says Pakistion is in bed with Sausio Arabia.

I would have to say that the bottom line is Isreal is not happy with the US for “looking the other way while Pakistan developed the “Islamic Bomb”

One need only read the massive book Deception: Pakistan, the United States and the Global Nuclear Weapons Conspiracy by Adrian Levy and Cathy Scott-Clark

The shocking, three-decade story of A. Q. Khan and Pakistan’s nuclear program, and the complicity of the United States in the spread of nuclear weaponry.

I will translate to you what they mean when the say “complicity.”

It could mean that part of this risky assistance to Pakistan was part of the wider plan that led to 911. That all of this is a part of a much longer older plan for a “NWO”.

However, it is quite true that part of it was against the wishes of Israel and her many friends in congress and the CIA.

Yankee payback?

Or it could mean that Some black operative rouge elements of the American Deep State may have assisted the Pakistanis in getting the bomb to check the power of Isreal and as a payback for events like the brutal attack on the USS liberty and the murder of the major CIA source the Red Prince, the death of CIA operative Bob Ames and other events we are not told about.

To be more direct Is the a WASP or gentile faction with the US government the intelligence and even some of the business world that lashes back at Israeli power.

Or dare I say some patriotic Jewish Americans that see things are getting out of control?

Recall the major battle with CIA between Isreal firster James Angleton the CI boss who ruined the CIA and William Colby who manged to finely sstop Angleton.

Is this what the Nixon presidency was? Is this what the trump presidency is? WASP backlash of some kind. What ever it is we need some balance of power behind closed doors fast. Russia China and Iran may have something to say on this soon.

sources

