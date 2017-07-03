Pence’s “polite distance” from Trump

Mike Allen

The most awkward waiting game in Washington is being endured by Vice President Mike Pence, who can’t look like he’s distancing himself from his boss, but has to protect his own viability amid the chaos at 1600.

As part of navigating this volatile White House, look for Pence to spend even more time outside Washington, including an upcoming foreign trip.

“Changes for him are ones that also apply broadly to the White House,” an adviser said. “Both of them need to go out and sell more. … When they don’t, they respond all day to handful of journalists and politicians out to kill them.”