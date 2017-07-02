in Uncategorized 0 Words

A New American Peace Proposal Could Be Very Bad for Israel

The Ugly Truth

ed note–as we have postulated here now for over a year, if there were one issue alone that would suffice in explaining why there is this concerted drive on the part of Judea, Inc to derail the presidency of Donald Trump it is on this issue alone–forcing the Jewish state to withdraw back to those lines established by international law and to bring some semblance of order to what has become a situation that now threatens to incinerate the entire earth.

View original post 311 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s