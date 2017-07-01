 

 

 

Bill Kristol To Donald Trump: ‘You Are A Pig’

DAVIS RICHARDSON

 

In the wake of Donald Trump’s Thursday morning Tweeter tirade against MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (where Trump referred to the former as “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” who was “bleeding from a face-lift”), Weekly Standard editor-at-large and failed psychic Bill Kristol called the President “a pig.”

Kristol has long had a heated relationship with Trump. After a failed attempt to court either Sen. Ben Sasse or Mitt Romney to kamikaze Trump’s presidential campaign as a third party candidate, the conservative editor recently proposed launching a new political movement called “The New Republicans.”

The insult comes as a surprise to many accustomed to checking Kristol’s Twitter feed for “wise gorilla” captions decrying liberalism and the Aspen Ideas Festival.

