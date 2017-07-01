Bill Kristol To Donald Trump: ‘You Are A Pig’
In the wake of Donald Trump’s Thursday morning Tweeter tirade against MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (where Trump referred to the former as “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” who was “bleeding from a face-lift”), Weekly Standard editor-at-large and failed psychic Bill Kristol called the President “a pig.”
Kristol has long had a heated relationship with Trump. After a failed attempt to court either Sen. Ben Sasse or Mitt Romney to kamikaze Trump’s presidential campaign as a third party candidate, the conservative editor recently proposed launching a new political movement called “The New Republicans.”
The insult comes as a surprise to many accustomed to checking Kristol’s Twitter feed for “wise gorilla” captions decrying liberalism and the Aspen Ideas Festival.
One thought on “Super “Neocon” warmonger Bill Kristol calls Trump A Pig”
“Wars are the Jews harvest, for with them we wipe out the Christians and get control of their gold. We have already killed 100 million of them, and the end is not yet.” (Chief Rabbi in France, in 1859, Rabbi Reichorn.)
LikeLike