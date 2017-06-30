Palestinians in Gaza reflect on 10 years of siege

AL JAZEERA – The past 10 years have changed the face of Palestinian resistance. The Gaza Strip has turned into the front line of defence for the Palestinian cause and against the projects that aim to dissolve the Palestinian right to self-determination.

Gaza has become the icon of the resistance movement, and there has been massive popular support for Gaza whether in the rest of Palestine, in the areas occupied in 1948, or in the Arab world in general. We’ve seen huge campaigns in support of Gaza across the world, especially during the Israeli assaults.