in Uncategorized 0 Words

How they do it–Israel feigns ‘concern’ that tensions between US and Russia could endanger her

The Ugly Truth

ed note–the only reason there are any ‘tensions’ between the US and Russia is because those ‘tensions’ are the result of the deliberate attempt on the part of various spies, moles, 5th columnists and traitors within various institutions in the US working for Judea, Inc, including the JMSM, Congress and the military/intelligence establishments out to get a war started between the US and Russia as a precursor to Israel stepping into the vacuum created by the MAD of both entities as the world’s next superpower.

View original post 344 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s