ADL, religious leaders call on Tillerson to appoint anti-Semitism envoy

Letter sent to US secretary of state urges him to fill position that has been vacant since he took office

ed note–a few items–

1. All can rest assured that the various representatives from those ‘other faiths’ who signed on to this demand did so only because Judea, Inc has embarrassing information on them that would be made public if their ‘jining in’ on this chorus did not materialize.

and,

2. Please, all of you out there making up the ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’ brigade, when was the last time we saw a sitting US President subjected to the kind of pressure that he has been since before he has even taken the oath of office?

George H.W. Bush?

No.

Bill Clinton?

No.

George W. Bush?

No.

Barack Obama?

No.

The point being, Jews don’t antagonize those who function as gears, pulleys, and drive belts for their machinery…

