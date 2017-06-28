Report: Israel Has Tortured Over 1 Million Palestinian Prisoners

By Randi Nord GPO

According to a report from the Palestinian Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, over one million prisoners have been tortured in Israeli jails to date. The report was announced just before International Day in Support of Victims of Torture which takes place June 26th.

Just last month, over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners participated in a 40 day hunger strike to highlight Israel’s inhumane treatment of prisoners including extended solitary confinement.

Prior to 1999, Israel carried out various physical torture during interrogations. As a report from Shin Bet of the Landau Commission states: “depriving the interrogee of sleep for a number of days by binding him or her in painful positions; playing loud music; covering their head with a filthy sack; exposing the interrogee to extreme heat and cold; tying them to a low chair, tilting forward; tightly cuffing the interrogee’s hands; having the interrogee stand, hands tied and drawn upwards; having the interrogee lie on his back on a high stool with his body arched backwards; forcing the interrogee to crouch on his toes with his hands tied behind him; violent shaking of the detainee, the interrogator grasping and shaking him; using threats and curses, and feeding him poor-quality and insufficient amounts of food.”

Israel also carries out extensive inhumane treatment of the general Palestinian population. The Zionist state frequently withholds water as well as movement of people and goods from areas of Palestine as a form of collective punishment. Experts say the Palestinian economy and general development has been devastated by Israel’s occupation. Just yesterday, Israeli settlers burned down dozens of olive trees in the West Bank as Palestinians celebrated Eid al-Fitr (the end of Ramadan).

This particular settlement in the West Bank (and many more like it) have been ruled illegal by the United Nations.