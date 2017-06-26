Trump a master of BS and misdirection criticizes Obama for not stopping “Russian Election meddling”.

President Trump late Friday appeared to acknowledge Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election while seizing on a new report to criticize his predecessor.

Trump mentioned “election meddling by Russia” in a tweet slamming former President Barack Obama‘s administration for doing “nothing” about Russia’s interference before the election.

Trump has long dismissed inquiries into Russia’s attempts to interfere in the election despite the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that they did so in an effort to help elect Trump.

On Thursday, Trump claimed in tweets that last year’s hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and other political groups was a “hoax” created by the Democratic Party.

“She’s saying Russia, Russia, Russia, but I don’t – maybe it was,” Trump said during a presidential debate with Hillary Clinton in September while discussing the hacking of DNC emails.

“It could be Russia, but it could also be China. It could also be lots of other people. It also could be someone sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds,” he said.

More recently, Trump has blasted the investigation into possible ties between his campaign and Russia during the election, calling it a “made up story” and “a total hoax.”

According to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony earlier this month, Trump insisted he himself “hadn’t done anything wrong” but wanted to know if any of his “satellite” associates were implicated in wrongdoing.

Trump’s tweet Friday evening echoed his comments in a forthcoming Fox News interview in which he goes after his predecessor for doing “nothing” about Russia before the election.

The comments came after The Washington Post reported that Obama was slow and cautious in responding to Russian election interference, which has spurred some Democrats to criticize the former administration.