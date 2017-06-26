in Uncategorized 594 Words

Jewish Film Director Rob Reiner calls for all out war on Trump

***Note: This article contains coarse language that may offend some readers.

Director Rob Reiner (“A Few Good Men,” “The Princess Bride”) has not exactly kept his feelings for President Donald Trump under wraps. He has repeatedly criticized the president, calling him a traitor and challenging Americans to stand up to his agenda.

VIDEO:
Dan Rather, Rob Reiner slam Donald Trump’s 2nd Amendment comments against Hillary Clinton

But many felt that he crossed a line when, just weeks after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot by someone who was apparently literally waging war against Republicans, he tweeted a “call to arms”:

Rob Reiner

@robreiner

When Fox says that DT colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong.

4:39 PM – 25 Jun 2017
The responses were swift and merciless:

Rob Reiner

@robreiner

When Fox says that DT colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong.

Paris Covfefe @smartgal68

@robreiner Wtf Rob is this the delusional bubble Hollywood lives in ??? pic.twitter.com/FvXnlkDSVU

6:57 PM – 25 Jun 2017

Kevin D. Williamson @KevinNR

Maybe wait a few months past the last time someone on your team tried to assassinate a congressman before calling for “all-out war.” https://twitter.com/robreiner/status/879076562171121666 

5:55 PM – 25 Jun 2017
Jim Hanson

@Uncle_Jimbo

You’re calling for
All out War

Mere weeks after a terrorist
Shot Republicans

You better hope we don’t
Take you up on it https://twitter.com/robreiner/status/879076562171121666 

6:02 PM – 25 Jun 2017
Rob Reiner

@robreiner

When Fox says that DT colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong.

Dr.P1bb🇺🇸 @DrP1bb

@robreiner This is what criminal behavior looks like. https://twitter.com/billclintonthof/status/879083052562960384 

6:55 PM – 25 Jun 2017
And, as always, one person completely nailed it:

Rob Reiner

@robreiner

When Fox says that DT colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong.

sheri s @sisisis57

@robreiner pic.twitter.com/5aAsuw9jeT

6:53 PM – 25 Jun 2017

Gary Bear Millsaps(15 likes)45 won over the votes of white middle class voters not because they are racist but rather they are sick and tired of being called racist for no reason whatsoever.  Keep it up Dems.  And if you really, really, really want to take this to “all out war”………………………….
Lorraine Balluff Perry(13 likes)Mr. Reiner, President Trump has not colluded with Russia. Russia really is not the enemy that Obama and Hillary painted him out to be. Obama truly was a traitor but Mr. Trump is a patriot trying to get this country back again to a constitutional government, but you libs only want anarchy and hate. Mr. Trump has brought back our freedom of speech and Religion which Obama, the dictator took away. There are 60 million of us who will fight for our country and President who you are trying to destroy.
