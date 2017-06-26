Jewish Film Director Rob Reiner calls for all out war on Trump

***Note: This article contains coarse language that may offend some readers.

Director Rob Reiner (“A Few Good Men,” “The Princess Bride”) has not exactly kept his feelings for President Donald Trump under wraps. He has repeatedly criticized the president, calling him a traitor and challenging Americans to stand up to his agenda.

But many felt that he crossed a line when, just weeks after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot by someone who was apparently literally waging war against Republicans, he tweeted a “call to arms”:

The responses were swift and merciless:

And, as always, one person completely nailed it: