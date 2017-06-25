Former Israel Chief Rabbi Reproaches ‘Greedy’ Jews for Breaking the Sabbath

The Ugly Truth

‘The People of the Book have become the People of Commerce,’ Tel Aviv’s retiring Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau tells Israeli newspaper



ed note–before launching into a dissection of the ‘good Rabbi’s’ words, let’s take a closer look at a few things first–

‘Foreigners will rebuild your walls, and their kings will serve you…Your gates will always stand open, day and night, so that the Gentiles may bring you the wealth of their nations and their kings led in triumphal procession, for the nation or kingdom that will not serve you will perish; it will be utterly destroyed.’–Isaiah 60:10-12

This one passage (among many, many others) is thousands of years old and clearly denotes and delineates Judaic greed. There is nothing spiritual about it, it is all about material gain.