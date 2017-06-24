The Ugly Truth

Ed-note (Sabba) – While Palmyra has absolutely no value whatsoever to Islam, Christianity or even to ISIS as an ‘islamic group’, it holds a TREMENDOUS significance for the jews and judaism.

The key to understanding why the ruins of this ancient pearl of the desert have become a target rests in jewish ‘sacred’ texts:

“The day on which Tadmor is destroyed will be made a holiday” (Yeb. 16b-17a).

“Happy will he be who shall see the downfall of Tadmor” (Yer. Ta’an. iv. 8)

“The future destruction of Palmyra will be a day of rejoicing for Israel” (Yev. 17a)

Palmyra is the Tadmor of the Bible

And if more clarifying is needed, let us quote Rabbi Nir ben Artzi:

“God has sent ISIS against nations that want to destroy Israel”.

The destruction of Palmyra is signed and sealed. It is another crime against Humanity, against the Memory of the Gentiles. It is…