‘Israeli Spring’: Ehud Barak Says Time Is Ripe for Broad Front to Topple Netanyahu Government

Barak, warning against Netanyahu government’s ‘drift to apartheid,’ says signs on the ground point to an impending ‘Israeli spring’
ed note–keep in mind a few items here.
Barak is a 35 year veteran of the IDF and oversaw numerous slaughters of Palestinian civilians. He–just like his twin sister ‘Zippy’ Livni, is by definition a war criminal, and therefore any noises he makes about being a ‘peacenik’ and a ‘leftie’ need to be tempered with the awareness that he has blood on his hands and therefore his talk of ‘peace’ is a strategic maneuver on his part aimed at distracting people from that blood that indeed does stain his hands.
However, no one should doubt the angst his comments obviously reveal is genuine. He is the ‘smart crook’ who understands that Israel will live or die based upon world opinion and that if Gentiledom ever manages to get its affairs in…
View original post 478 more words
Advertisements