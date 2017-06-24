‘Israeli Spring’: Ehud Barak Says Time Is Ripe for Broad Front to Topple Netanyahu Government

Barak is a 35 year veteran of the IDF and oversaw numerous slaughters of Palestinian civilians. He–just like his twin sister ‘Zippy’ Livni, is by definition a war criminal, and therefore any noises he makes about being a ‘peacenik’ and a ‘leftie’ need to be tempered with the awareness that he has blood on his hands and therefore his talk of ‘peace’ is a strategic maneuver on his part aimed at distracting people from that blood that indeed does stain his hands.