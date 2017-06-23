Johnny Depp Jokes About Presidential Assassination

Actor Johnny Depp joked on Thursday about the potential assassination of President Donald Trump, asking a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival, “when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” The crowd responded with cheers and some boos, but Depp quickly clarified: “I’m not an actor. I lie for a living.” Depp was referring to the 1865 assassination of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth, who was an actor. The episode comes amid an outcry over comedian Kathy Griffin’s depiction of a beheading of Trump, in addition to the controversy over the Public Theater’s production of William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar alleged depiction of a presidential assassination.

