Israel’s Dirty Little Secret – How it drives US policies exploiting a spineless Congress and White House

The Ugly Truth

AMERICA HAPPY MERCHANT

BY PHILIP GIRALDI – At a recent panel discussion in Washington, screenwriter, film director and producer Oliver Stone briefly addressed the issue of alleged Russian interference in the recent national election, observing that “Israel interfered in the U.S. election far more than Russia and nobody is investigating them.” A few days later, in an interview with Stephen Colbert on the Late Show, Stone returned to the theme, responding to an aggressive claim that Russia had interfered in the election by challenging Colbertwith “Israel had far more involvement in the U.S. election than Russia. Why don’t you ask me about that?” CONTINUE READING

