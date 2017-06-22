Israel Providing Direct Aid and Funding to Syrian Rebels

It’s been known that Israeli hospitals have treated wounded Syrian fighters, but Wall Street Journal report uncovers direct support in cash, without which fighters say they ‘wouldn’t have survived’
ed note–quite a few goodies contained herein–
First, keep in mind that the ONLY reason this story is seeing the light of day o an Israeli website is because someone else broke the story and Israel needs to control the narrative, and particularly with her assertion that the aid is merely ‘humanitarian’ in nature and not military. Had the WSJ not reported on this, it would never have risen to as much as a burp in the Israeli press.
‘The support has been substantial and direct, according to the report, including cash funds, food, fuel and medical supplies’. No mention of weapons, but this is already an established fact as evidenced by the various photos showing captured rebels with Israeli military…
