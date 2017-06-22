in Uncategorized 0 Words

Israel has ‘unimaginable’ power to strike Hezbollah, Air Force chief tells security conference

hezbollah

RT – “What the air force was able to do quantitatively in the Lebanon war over the course of 34 days we can do today in 48-60 hours,” Israel Air Force Commander Major-General Amir Eshel boasted at the 17th annual Herzliya security conference. “This is potential power unimaginable in its scope, much different to what we have seen in the past and far greater than people estimate,” the air force chief said on the second day of the security conference, as quoted by the Times of Israel. CONTINUE READING

