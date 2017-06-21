Trump Administration Pressuring Israel to Move Ahead With Peace Deal, Senior Israeli Minister Says

ed note–As we have discussed here often (unfortunately much to the disregard/rejection of so many who have already made up their minds based upon superficial and at times emotion-based criteria) this issue alone–Trump’s insistence upon bringing an end to the chaos in the Middle East as a result of Israel’s maniacal drive to conquer and control the entire region–explains better than anything else why there is/has been this 24/7/365 drive to remove him from office, and short of that, to break his legs politically so that he finds himself hobbled and paralized from doing anything substantive.