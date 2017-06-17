UK – The Goyim Know

BY GILAD ATZMON – The recent election reveals that the Brits have developed a total fatigue with Zionist lobbying and Israeli driven global conflicts. They are tired of the likes of Theresa Je Suis Juif May and Sir. Eric Holocaust Envoy Pickles.
And importantly, Brits are utterly revolted by local councils that trap the poor and the disabled in polyethylene clad death towers. They can see that Grenfell Tower engulfed in fire resembles Gaza under Israeli attack. They detect a devastating cultural continuum. This is not surprising. With Jewish lobby groups like the Labour Friends of Israel and the Conservative Friends of Israel dominating our political universe, media and culture, it doesn’t take much for Brits to see that they are turning into Palestinians. CONTINUE READING
Advertisements