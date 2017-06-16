The Campaign to Impeach Trump will hurt American Jews

ed note–please note the most important part of this piece–
‘Whoever loses in the battle between President Trump and his detractors from both the Left and the Right will blame the Jews for the defeat and will take vengeance on them. By their own hands, American liberal Jewry is preparing the ground for the demise of Judaism in the US. And by demise, I mean its physical extermination.’
This is the essence of our Hebraic author’s angst–That the ‘impeach Trump’ campaign–being orchestrated by organized Jewish interests–is going to result in serious blowback and that since it is indeed organized Jewry at the center of it all that Jews are going to pay the price.
