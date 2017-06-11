New York Times Is Sponsoring An Assassination Depiction Of Donald Trump Symbolic Killing of the King Rites continue?

Killing of the King Rite?

DAVIS RICHARDSON

In the vein of Kathy Griffin, a “Shakespeare in the Park” production of Julius Caesar by the Public Theater features a mock assassination of a president Donald Trump lookalike. Though the play does not refer to the president by name, the depiction of Caesar bears striking similarities to Trump.

In the play, the actor has reddish hair and wears an unbuttoned overcoat and red power tie. He Tweets from a bathtub and is later stabbed to death by senators next to an American flag.

“Shakespeare’s political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary,” the Public Theatre wrote of the play on their website. Caesar is described as a “magnetic, populist, irreverent,” who “seems bent on absolute power.”

The Public Theater is sponsored by The New York Times, according to a passage on the company’s corporate partnerships page:

The Public Theater has cultivated successful ongoing partnerships with several leading corporations including Bank of America, Delta Air Lines, The New York Times, American Express, and others. We offer sponsorship opportunities which enhance awareness and visibility of your brand, targeted activations, and provide opportunities for client entertainment, unique experiences and exciting benefits for employees. Year-round, season, or program-specific sponsorships can include a multitude of customizable benefits based on a corporation’s needs and initiatives. Whether it’s entertaining clients at Free Shakespeare in the Park…

Watch the clip of the faux assassination:

