Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist gets prison time for threatening victim’s family

The Ugly Truth

ed note–I am often asked why I have ‘scaled back’ my involvement in this ‘movement’, and the attached story is a good primer as to why.

Take a GOOD look at that face, because it is by no means the face of some isolated, solitary individual. The ‘movement’ has become a playground for every conceivable flavor of nuttery, disinformation, distraction, diversion and in many cases, outright active assistance in what the ‘New World Order’ is trying to achieve.

Mike Piper, RIP, and I used to have a running debate about this entire Sandy Hook Hoax madness, his position being that it ‘ruined the movement’ and mine being that it was merely symptomatic of deeper underlying problems that would make their presence known in other ways in due time.