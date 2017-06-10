in Uncategorized 0 Words

How They Do It– Jewish groups join call to mayors to denounce ‘anti-sharia’ marches

The Ugly Truth

ed note–we warned you it would happen, and now it has.

Judea, Inc–singularly responsible for all the anti-Islamic hysteria that has gripped the West–recruited every idiot it could find within the white nationalist camp to carry the baton against ‘the Muzzies’ taking over the West and now, right on cue, the blame for it all has been laid at the doorstep of white Christians, while at the same time, these same Judaic interests are running to the defense of the same Islamic community they set out to destroy generations ago and are now steering them and all their resources in such a way that it benefits those same Judaic interests responsible for bringing about the entire ‘clash of civilizations’ from the beginning.

View original post 319 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s