How They Do It– Jewish groups join call to mayors to denounce ‘anti-sharia’ marches

Judea, Inc–singularly responsible for all the anti-Islamic hysteria that has gripped the West–recruited every idiot it could find within the white nationalist camp to carry the baton against ‘the Muzzies’ taking over the West and now, right on cue, the blame for it all has been laid at the doorstep of white Christians, while at the same time, these same Judaic interests are running to the defense of the same Islamic community they set out to destroy generations ago and are now steering them and all their resources in such a way that it benefits those same Judaic interests responsible for bringing about the entire ‘clash of civilizations’ from the beginning.