How They Do It–High profile lawyer defending porn industry hired to defend neo-Nazi website publisher

The Ugly Truth

Marc Randazza is representing Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, who is being sued for anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against a Montana family

ed note–anyone remember this?

This is the lovable Hebraic ‘performance artiste’ Natalie Vaxberg Cohen. Of her many ‘masterpieces’, the one that has made her most famous is the one entitled ‘Shit Instead of Blood’, a video montage which features her squatting like a dog and defecating on the flags of various countries, including that of Israel. Because she–as an Israeli Jewess (which by definition makes her a Zionist land thief, by the way) dared to take such an offending ‘posture’ with regards to the six-pointed Star of David, she became an instead saint amongst a depressingly-high number of pro-Palestinian ‘activists’ despite the fact that in that same video montage, she also squatted and crapped on the Palestinian flag as well. All that mattered to them was that she…

