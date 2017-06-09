Blog of Staś

Staś

in Uncategorized 0 Words

Who Is Daniel Richman, the Columbia Professor Who Leaked Comey’s Trump Memo?

The Ugly Truth

Image: Daniel Richman testifies before the Senate Committee in Washington

ed note–if by now, all the various experts, prognosticators, and prophets who have made the ‘Trump is owned by Israel’ meme their warcry cannot recognize the blatant, no-holds-barred attempt on the part of Judea, Inc to remove and replace him with a more cooperative Mike Pence and in the process, stop dead in its tracks all changes of political weather aimed at bringing stability in the Middle East by creating some kind of resolution to the Palestinian situation, then nothing will. The entire Comey maneuver is the opening salvo in the attempt at impeaching Trump, which, although dos not remove him from the office until the follow up process of conviction takes place, nevertheless, breaks his legs politically and hobbles him from getting anything substantive done.

View original post 589 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: