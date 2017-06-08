in Uncategorized 127 Words

NSA Leaker name is Reality Winner?Reality Intercept_ed as Deep State Winner Busted – #NewWorldNextWeek

Story #1: Hey Intercept, Something’s Very Wrong With Reality Winner
http://bit.ly/2rD9O8k

Statement On Justice Department Allegations
http://bit.ly/2s0x9lv

Do Not Trust The Intercept; or, How To Burn A Source
http://bit.ly/2s0hiDN

Secrets for Sale?: The Greenwald/Omidyar/NSA Connection
http://bit.ly/2oFrEXs

Story #2: PM May Says Internet Must Be Regulated Following London Bridge Attack
http://bit.ly/2r83EJX

UK Police Starting to Make Arrests Based on Facial Recognition
http://bit.ly/2sFoKkR

Story #3: Supreme Court Struck Another Blow Against Asset Forfeiture Abuse
http://bit.ly/2r44bBj

Media Monarchy: “Asset Forfeiture”
http://bit.ly/2s62pj1

#GoodNewsNextWeek: The Sharing Economy Is The Real Economy
http://bit.ly/2qYanqu

