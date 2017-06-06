Tillerson now clear about good ties to Russia despite endless Russiagate probes.

Tillerson says probes won’t hinder US ties with Russia

The Secretary of State said Trump sees Russia as an important “global player” and wants Tillerson to focus on stabilizing ties between Washington and Moscow to avoid further deterioration of the diplomatic partnership.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said President Trump has been “clear” that despite the continuing probes into Russian interference in the election the US should rebuild relations with Moscow.

“The president’s been clear to me: do not let what’s happened over here in the political realm prevent you from the work that you need to do on this relationship and he’s been quite clear with me​ ​… that we might make progress,” ​Tillerson said after a meeting ​on Tuesday ​with New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English.

A number of congressional panels as well as the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, are investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 election and any connection to Trump campaign associates. ​

​Asked how the probes would affect the Trump administration, Tillerson shrugged off the question.​

“I can’t really comment on any of that because I don’t have any direct knowledge,” Tillerson ​said at a news conference in Wellington.

​The secretary of state also said the Asia-Pacific region remains a strategically important part of national security and trade for the US even ​though​ Trump withdrew from the Paris climate accord and the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal​.​

“We do believe that engaging globally remains important and we will be seeking ways to remain engaged and there are many ways we can do that, through the U.N. intergovernmental panel on climate change as well as economic and trade forums that we will obviously be very active in as well,” ​Tillerson said.