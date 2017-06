ed note–please recall the last time there was talk about impeachment on the scope and scale we have all seen here since before Trump even took the oath of office. Even Bill Clinton had a good 4 year run before such noises began, and then, only because he ran afoul of Judea, Inc in his refusal to get WWIII jump-starteded in the Middle East, as well as his insistence upon brokering a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.