in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump’s embassy waiver is another key policy disagreement with Israel

The Ugly Truth

White House says the decision will ‘maximize the chances’ of reaching a deal with the Palestinians; Netanyahu says it will just push peace further away

ed note–as we explain here often (or at least try to but which is unfortunately largely dismissed and ignored by those who hate being proven wrong more than they hate actually being wrong) there is more to the entire Trump phenomenon than simply him being a ‘pawn’ of Netanyahu as so many dogmatically assert. Yes, he has a ‘Jewish’ daughter’…Yes, he has a ‘Jewish’ son in law…Yes, he was buddies with Roy Cohen at one time…Yes, he went to Israel and put the pancake on his head and did the usual prostrating before Yad Vashem and the Whining Wall… Yes, yes, yes…

At the same time however, people fail to consider that the world of politics is bound by certain realities, and amongst those realities…

View original post 1,273 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s