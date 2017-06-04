Trump’s embassy waiver is another key policy disagreement with Israel

ed note–as we explain here often (or at least try to but which is unfortunately largely dismissed and ignored by those who hate being proven wrong more than they hate actually being wrong) there is more to the entire Trump phenomenon than simply him being a ‘pawn’ of Netanyahu as so many dogmatically assert. Yes, he has a ‘Jewish’ daughter’…Yes, he has a ‘Jewish’ son in law…Yes, he was buddies with Roy Cohen at one time…Yes, he went to Israel and put the pancake on his head and did the usual prostrating before Yad Vashem and the Whining Wall… Yes, yes, yes…