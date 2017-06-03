PANAMA And Manuel Noriega’s Secret Ties To Mossad

YNET – Former Panamanian military dictator Manuel Noriega, who died earlier this week at the age of 83, had secret ties to the Israeli defense establishment and provided assistance in countless top secret Mossad operations, as exclusively revealed by Yedioth Ahronth, Ynet’s print publication.

Mike Harari, who was the head of the Mossad’s special operations unit Caesarea for many years, was the one who established and managed Israel’s ties to the dictatorship.